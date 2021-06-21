Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss opportunities of co-op on renewable energy

Oil&Gas 21 June 2021 10:52 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Azerbaijan, Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hinzab, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources (RES) and energy efficiency.

Also, discussions took place on prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the energy sector and opportunities for further cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, the Qatari ambassador congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the occasion of the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project and the start of supplies of Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe.

The diplomat also noted the contribution of this project to ensuring the energy safety of Europe.

Furthermore, the officials stressed the important role of natural gas in terms of lower carbon emissions.

Shahbazov said that steps are being taken in Azerbaijan to attract private investments, including foreign ones, in the development of the energy sector.

The minister noted the importance of encouraging Qatari companies to participate in future auctions in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest.

