SOCAR’s Petkim gets record level of net income

Oil&Gas 17 August 2021 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR’s Petkim gets record level of net income
Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - imminent - SNSC
Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - imminent - SNSC
Iranian president calls for acceleration of imports of COVID-19 vaccine
Iranian president calls for acceleration of imports of COVID-19 vaccine
Iran's president issues executive orders to fight COVID-19 spread
Iran's president issues executive orders to fight COVID-19 spread
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan suggests co-op with S. Korea in modernization of thermal power plants Oil&Gas 18:18
Uzbekistan, Oman talk creation of agri-food technologies centers Uzbekistan 18:18
Kazakhstan interested in studying South Korea’s experience in dev’t of high technologies Kazakhstan 18:08
Azerbaijan records surplus in state budget for 7M2021 Finance 18:05
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Russia edges up Turkey 18:03
Iran to pursue more energy projects in Ilam Province Oil&Gas 17:53
New USAID's program to build Georgia’s energy planning capacity Oil&Gas 17:53
Turkey records surge in number of job seekers in Uzbekistan for 7M2021 Turkey 17:52
Iran raises oil prices for Asian countries Oil&Gas 17:52
Turkey's value of grain, legumes export to Germany increases Turkey 17:37
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex reduces short-term debt by around $90M Oil&Gas 17:34
Turkey records rise in export of legumes to France Turkey 17:28
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to London Transport 17:20
Unvaccinated Georgian citizens to pay for compulsory testing - NCDC Georgia 17:18
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Kyrgyzstan up Turkey 17:16
Turkmen consortium opens tender for purchase of ambulance car Tenders 17:15
Kazakhstan's passenger cars production up in 7M2021 Transport 17:08
Uzbekistan boosts sales of polyethylene at exchange trading Uzbekistan 17:07
Georgia sees increase in minimum subsistence level in July 2021 Business 17:07
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for wheel loader purchase Tenders 17:07
Azerbaijan shares recent data on oil exports to Turkey Oil&Gas 17:06
Activities in Iran’s Charak port decline Transport 17:05
Turkish ISKUR records growth in number of job seekers in Georgia Turkey 17:04
Turkey's export of legumes to Austria grows Turkey 17:02
SOCAR’s Petkim gets record level of net income Oil&Gas 16:59
Iran's Customs Administration releases more medicine Business 16:56
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 17 Society 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 3,322 more COVID-19 cases, 847 recoveries Society 16:44
Iran shares data on trade turnover with Kazakhstan Business 16:29
Galt and Taggart predicts economic growth in Georgia Business 16:28
Largest repair, maintenance center of power equipment in Central Asia to be built in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:28
Financing of agriculture grows in Georgia - Minister of Agriculture Business 16:26
Georgia's largest animal feed manufacturer begins construction of new plant Construction 16:19
Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Private Sector Institutions to host Private Sector Forum 2021 Arab World 16:19
Azerbaijani credit fund to auction another tranche of mortgage bonds Finance 16:15
Azerbaijan unveils data on trade turnover for 7M2021 Business 16:08
Turkey unveils data on cargo movement via Mersin port for 7M2021 Turkey 16:07
Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani positions in different directions Politics 16:07
Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to another group of entrepreneurs Business 16:06
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16:05
Fire in Azerbaijan's Aghsu spreads to forest belt (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16:03
Azerbaijani fighter jets begin training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16:01
Azerbaijan exhibiting over 100 domestic products at int'l defense industry fair in Turkey Politics 16:01
Iran's Ardabil Housing Foundation builds thousands of housing units for deprived communities Construction 15:59
India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan World 15:59
Iran and Switzerland trade increases - Iran Switzerland Chamber of Commerce Business 15:56
Zangilan Airport will probably be commissioned in 2022 – President Aliyev Politics 15:48
Our citizens have right to go and live on their ancestral land, in Goycha district – President Aliyev Politics 15:45
Karabakh and East Zangazur are Azerbaijan! – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:40
We are standing where we consider it necessary, and if anyone is annoyed by that, let them go and drink water, as they say – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:39
Iran's Tehran customs suspends non-oil export for one week amid COVID-19 Business 15:37
Azerbaijan records growth in lending to household sector Finance 15:36
Both Karabakh and Zangazur are our historical ancestral lands – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:35
First group of former IDPs will be settled in Zangilan in a few months – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:34
We are the ones who have a say on Azerbaijani-Armenian border – President Aliyev Politics 15:29
Basarkechar district is called Vardenis in Armenia, but real name of this district is Basarkechar – President Aliyev Politics 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for 11.6-kilometer tunnel in Murovdagh (PHOTO) Politics 15:22
At the current stage, our main task is to reinforce our positions in the liberated lands - President Aliyev Politics 15:19
President Ilham Aliyev: When Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan saw victorious Azerbaijani Army they fled and hid Politics 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev: Destroyed buildings, mosques, excavated graves - this was done by Armenians, not an alien Politics 15:16
Iranian official shares data on number of vaccines to be imported by September Business 15:15
After occupation of Kalbajar, occupation of other lands was inevitable - President Aliyev Politics 15:00
Wearing of facemasks outdoors becomes mandatory in Georgia Georgia 15:00
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit reveals volume of drilling operations Oil&Gas 14:59
Georgian dry mixture products manufacturing company to enter Lithuania Business 14:58
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for electric tie tampers Tenders 14:57
Kazakhstan’s gas supply company increases net profit under IFRS in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 14:56
Singaporean company eyes launching production of clinker cement in Uzbekistan Construction 14:56
Azerbaijan ready to help Israel fight forest fires, MFA says Politics 14:53
India-UAE ties: Powering the future Other News 14:50
Iran's Kerman Province ranks second in terms of paving roads Transport 14:49
Azerbaijan publishes latest figures on oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 14:47
Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue protecting Kabul airport without any obstacles - MoD Politics 14:45
Drawing of lots held in Tank Biathlon competition within International Army Games-2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 14:39
Heads of NGOs functioning in Azerbaijan visiting liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 14:38
Turkey reveals volume of food products, animal feed shipment via local ports for 7M2021 Turkey 14:34
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran climbs Finance 14:30
Turkey sees surge in value of grain exports to Iran Turkey 14:28
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks decrease Finance 14:27
Azerbaijan sees increase in exports for 7M2021 Business 14:25
Flights from Iran's Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport down Transport 14:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid foundation stone for Lachin International Airport Politics 14:21
We returned to land of our ancestors by crushing Armenian army, head of Armenian fascism – President Aliyev Politics 14:19
Azerbaijan records slight growth in value of imports for 7M2021 Business 14:18
Azerbaijan discloses data on oil exports to Israel from early 2021 Oil&Gas 14:13
Armenian soldiers are deserters and cowards – President Aliyev Politics 14:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 17 Society 14:05
PFPA-Musavat government and its leaders are deserters, traitors, cowards, and this is the real truth – President Aliyev Politics 14:05
We have put an end to the mythology that portrayed the Armenian army as an “invincible army" - President Aliyev Politics 13:58
The occupation of Kalbajar was a great tragedy for our people - President Aliyev Politics 13:57
President Ilham Aliyev: Our gold deposits were exploited by foreign companies Politics 13:56
President Ilham Aliyev: We are on our own land. Lake Garagol and other places are ours Politics 13:56
We will demand compensation for all the damage in international courts - President Aliyev Politics 13:55
NRI Problems: How Indian firms are dealing with global warming World 13:52
India Achieved 99 Per Cent Coverage Of DPT3 Vaccine In 2021 Amid COVID Pandemic: WHO Other News 13:00
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for August 17 Georgia 12:48
Turkmen company exceeds cotton yarn production plan Business 12:47
Uzbekistan’s carpets exported to Azerbaijan revealed for 1H2021 Uzbekistan 12:46
Anglo Asian Mining discloses volume of reserves of new gold deposit in Azerbaijan Economy 12:45
Azerbaijani oil prices shrink Finance 12:20
All news