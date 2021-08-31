Working group discusses issues of energy supply of Azerbaijani liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Another meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve the issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports on Aug. 31.
