Oil prices decline amid U.S. dollar strength
Oil prices dropped, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery lost 64 cents to settle at 71.97 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery decreased 33 cents to close at 75.34 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
A momentum in the U.S. dollar weighed on the market. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.28 percent to 93.1881 in late trading on Friday. Historically, the price of oil is inversely related to the price of the U.S. dollar.
For the week, the U.S. crude benchmark rose 3.2 percent, while Brent climbed 3.3 percent, based on the front-month contracts.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Report of US Commission on Int'l Religious Freedom is biased - head of Azerbaijani State Committee (PHOTO)
Head of OIC Ombudsman Association talks Armenian genocide against historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh
Russian helicopter service center in Azerbaijan to become a regional hub for major repairs - official
Delegation of Association of Ombudsmen of OIC on visit in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on fact-finding mission (PHOTO)
Iran to accelerate release of imported commodities from ports - Roads and Transportation Organization