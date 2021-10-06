LNG trade growth to slow down in 2022 as Asian demand boom cools
Latest
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian “Perviy Kanal” TV on October 6, 2020 (PHOTO)
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)