Energy Community highlights leading energy projects implemented in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

At this stage, very important and complex processes are underway in the energy sector of Georgia, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Janez Kopac told Trend.

"It is known that the ultimate goal of the reforms is the liberalization of energy markets, where fair pricing and a transparent, level playing field will be available to market participants. Also, under a temporary public service obligation, household customers and small enterprises will be protected from market price fluctuations for a justified period of time," he said.

According to Kopac, the adoption of the Law of Georgia on Energy and Water Supply in December 2019 set the stage for significant steps towards market liberalization.

"Despite the delay, the electricity transmission system operator and distribution system operators have undergone unbundling procedures and at this stage the licensed companies are operating smoothly in the sector," he noted.

