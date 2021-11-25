Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 27

Iran eyeing to expand car exports Business 09:33
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 27 Oil&Gas 09:21
Modern infrastructure of social services to be created in liberated Azerbaijani lands - deputy minister Society 09:19
Azerbaijan provides water supply to liberated Kalbajar city Society 09:18
12 flights delayed due to bad weather conditions in Kazakh capital Kazakhstan 08:39
It'll take time for Kazakhstan to accelerate its energy transition - Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 08:00
Slovakia becomes the second European country to go into lockdown as COVID cases surge Europe 07:27
946 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 06:45
UK records another 43,676 new coronavirus cases Europe 05:53
Croatian government approves purchase of French fighter jets Europe 04:52
Pentagon creates new office to probe UFO reports US 04:07
France to announce COVID-19 booster shots for all adults Europe 03:21
Italy tightens anti-COVID rules in run-up to Christmas holiday Europe 02:31
Arab Coalition conducts air strikes on Houthi military camps, targets in Sanaa Arab World 01:53
Magdalena Andersson resigns just hours after being voted Sweden's first female prime minister Europe 01:17
Gunmen kill 3 students, 1 teacher in attack on Cameroonian school World 00:41
Year passes since liberation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region from Armenian occupation Politics 00:01
Thirty-one migrants perish trying to cross Channel to UK World 24 November 23:27
Armenia completely changed Yerevan’s architecture - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration official Politics 24 November 22:42
Azerbaijan repatriates 12 citizens from Syria - Foreign Ministry Politics 24 November 22:30
Heads of Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh Politics 24 November 21:53
Turkish ministry releases Vaccine Communication Guide for health workers Turkey 24 November 21:36
Saakashvili suffers psychological distress, ex-president's mother says Georgia 24 November 21:33
Armenians razed hundreds of Azerbaijani shrines - deputy chairman Politics 24 November 21:26
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation Society 24 November 21:07
Kazakh state structures should cooperate with private companies - AIFC Business 24 November 20:55
Iran's gas consumption increases for households, industrial sector Business 24 November 20:48
Special rep of Russian president visits Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Politics 24 November 20:36
23,000 archaeological finds discovered during construction of South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan - bp Society 24 November 20:35
Body of another Armenian serviceman found on Azerbaijani liberated lands Society 24 November 20:01
37th meeting of OIC Standing Committee kicks off in Istanbul Economy 24 November 20:00
Cheaper Turkish lira creates new conditions for Azerbaijani market - expert Economy 24 November 19:33
Demand for coal sharply increases in Kazakhstan’s districts – ministry Kazakhstan 24 November 18:59
Georgia Capital to make substantial investments in renewable energy, education Georgia 24 November 18:55
Construction at Khojasan station of Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro nearing end Society 24 November 18:53
Azerbaijan to deliver more trains from Russia for Baku metro in 2022 Society 24 November 18:24
One of positive impressions of Azerbaijan is its respect for different cultures - US ambassador Politics 24 November 18:17
Iran's CBI reveals data on foreign currencies sold via NIMA exchange rate by exporters Finance 24 November 18:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price surges Finance 24 November 17:57
Iran Khodro's new, improved pick-up truck to be manufactured in Azerbaijan Business 24 November 17:55
Share of e-commerce growing in Kazakhstan’s total retail trade Kazakhstan 24 November 17:55
Putin says he tested intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 Russia 24 November 17:48
Kazakhstan bans export of some wood materials Kazakhstan 24 November 17:45
IRICA reveals data on Iran’s trade turnover with ECO member states Business 24 November 17:43
99,000 more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine delivered to Azerbaijan Society 24 November 17:34
Czech Republic reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases Europe 24 November 17:30
Uzbekneftegaz completes 2 new projects at gas fields in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 24 November 17:18
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 24 November 17:02
Georgia’s maritime export turnover up Georgia 24 November 17:02
VISA open to co-op with all key players in Azerbaijan’s transport sector (Exclusive) Economy 24 November 16:50
Shusha to be declared cultural capital of TURKSOY in 2023 – minister Politics 24 November 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,924 more COVID-19 cases, 1,873 recoveries Society 24 November 16:44
Iran records increase in flights from Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport Transport 24 November 16:44
Kazakhstan may set temporary duties on export of oilseed crops Kazakhstan 24 November 16:44
Azerbaijan may set new state duties for registration of passenger cars Economy 24 November 16:43
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 24 November 16:42
Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals Israel 24 November 16:31
Launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan is strongest growth stimulant for contactless payments - VISA (Exclusive) Economy 24 November 16:26
Saakashvili’s Ukrainian lawyer arrives in Georgia Georgia 24 November 16:21
Iran to supply more liquid fuel to power plants Oil&Gas 24 November 16:19
Oil & gas contracts decline in number, value Oil&Gas 24 November 16:16
Projects for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe included in PCI list Oil&Gas 24 November 16:08
Armenia has no choice but to accept realities in region - political experts Politics 24 November 15:59
Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia shares impressions from restoration work in liberated territories Politics 24 November 15:49
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 EU partners named Business 24 November 15:48
Putin, Vucic to hold talks in Sochi to discuss bilateral cooperation Russia 24 November 15:46
Slovakia's COVID cases rise by record as government prepares lockdown Europe 24 November 15:40
Azerbaijan increases lending to agricultural sector in 10M2021 Business 24 November 15:39
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code Economy 24 November 15:31
Azerbaijan unveils loan portfolio of banks in national currency Economy 24 November 15:26
Iran eyes increase in non-oil exports through customs of Isfahan Province Business 24 November 15:22
Uzbekistan to use its large reserves of copper in production of electric cars Uzbekistan 24 November 15:22
Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium company opens tender to buy pre-baked anode blocks Economy 24 November 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 24 Society 24 November 15:06
Azerbaijan increases volume of business loans issued by banks Business 24 November 14:56
Bharat's COVID-19 shot 50% effective at height of India infections Other News 24 November 14:43
Central bank reveals number of bank cards used in Uzbekistan in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 24 November 14:41
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ilhichilar village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Society 24 November 14:41
Turkmenistan among TOP 5 CIS countries in terms of GDP growth in 9M2021 Business 24 November 14:34
Hungary reports record daily COVID-19 cases Europe 24 November 14:30
Azerbaijan discloses amount of mortgage loans issued by banks Finance 24 November 14:29
Kazakhstan reports drastic increase in road cargo transportation Transport 24 November 14:25
Georgia to lift COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 24 November 14:23
Azerbaijan eyeing increase in state duties for issuing registration plates of road vehicles Economy 24 November 14:22
Foreign investors interested in Georgia’s olive sector Georgia 24 November 14:19
Russia detects 33,558 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 16 Russia 24 November 14:16
New government laying railway lines all over Iran's provinces Transport 24 November 14:04
Kazakhstan boosts sulfur production volumes over 10M2021 Kazakhstan 24 November 13:56
Oil & gas investment to rise in coming years Oil&Gas 24 November 13:54
Azerbaijani banks increase issuing consumer loans in 10M2021 Finance 24 November 13:52
Azerbaijan sets state duty rates for registration of mobile phones Economy 24 November 13:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengaz SC opens tender for construction of gas chemical plant Tenders 24 November 13:30
Azerbaijan considers introducing limit for cash payments in retail trade Economy 24 November 13:28
Uzbekistan's external public debt may increase Uzbekistan 24 November 13:24
Activity of Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport up as more planes fly in Transport 24 November 13:22
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to law on state duty Finance 24 November 13:19
Kazakh-German JV opens tender for maintenance of sewage pumping station Tenders 24 November 13:11
Work continues on project to build solar power plant in Azerbaijan - bp Economy 24 November 12:55
Oil market to return to significant surplus in 1H 2022 Oil&Gas 24 November 12:53
Azerbaijani parliament approves amendment to law in connection with purchase, sale of cars Economy 24 November 12:48
