Iran's Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company conducts repairs in Rag-Sefid oil field

Oil&Gas 29 November 2021 11:01 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company conducts repairs in Rag-Sefid oil field
Trilateral agreement to provide gas to five provinces of Iran - government spokesman
Trilateral agreement to provide gas to five provinces of Iran - government spokesman
Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan sign swap gas supplies agreement (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan sign swap gas supplies agreement (PHOTO)
Iran seeks to promote ties with Turkmenistan - Iranian President
Iran seeks to promote ties with Turkmenistan - Iranian President
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Results of Sochi meeting give hope for consolidation of peace, stability in South Caucasus – experts Politics 11:30
Saakashvili to attend his trial on November 7 episode – penitentiary service Georgia 11:23
SOCAR eyes launching production of Euro-5 gasoline at Baku refinery in 2023 Oil&Gas 11:22
Event, dedicated to the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Tatarstan (PHOTO) Society 11:16
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 29 Georgia 11:16
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan Railways strengthens co-op with Belarus Kazakhstan 11:16
Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Canada, govt says Other News 11:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 29 Finance 11:07
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Kalbajar's liberated Istibulag village (VIDEO) Politics 11:07
Iran to increase electricity generation capacity Oil&Gas 11:01
Iran's Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company conducts repairs in Rag-Sefid oil field Oil&Gas 11:01
Azerbaijan to hold meeting of Parliamentary Network of NAM Politics 10:55
No Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijan - National Hematology Center Society 10:54
Parliamentary Network of NAM established on initiative of Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Politics 10:54
Iranian currency rates for November 29 Finance 10:49
Iran's POGC begins operations in South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran's exports via border terminals in Sistan & Baluchestan Province up Business 10:48
Iran eyes increase in imports Business 10:41
Georgia’s petroleum gas imports decrease Georgia 10:37
Majority of CSTO countries support Azerbaijan despite Armenia's membership - Russian analyst Politics 10:36
Ideas put forward by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev coming true - Ashgabat summit Politics 10:21
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 09:59
Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase Oil&Gas 09:42
Iran records increase in non-oil exports Business 09:30
National Iranian Oil Company clarifies some issues in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran keen to boost crude oil, gas extraction Oil&Gas 09:30
WHO says has no data on Omicron’s ability to cause more severe disease than other strains Other News 08:51
No emergencies recorded during parliamentary elections: Kyrgyz ministry Kyrgyzstan 08:32
Reducing cost of cargo transportation, transit between Iran, Azerbaijan to boost trade - official (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases Europe 07:28
Seventh round of talks on Iranian nuclear deal to kick off in Vienna on Monday Nuclear Program 06:52
OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources Other News 06:10
Israel closes borders due to spread of Omicron variant - health ministry Israel 05:29
Jorginho redemption as Chelsea rescue Man Utd draw Other News 04:51
Israel reports 2nd case of Omicron COVID-19 variant Israel 04:02
China, Iran, Russia held useful informal consultations on nuclear deal Nuclear Program 03:25
French minister urges UK to "take its responsibilities" on migrants Europe 02:48
Third case of Omicron variant detected in UK Europe 02:09
U.S. readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns - Fauci US 01:28
Peskov tells about very positive contacts with EU on vaccination certificates recognition Russia 00:45
Declaration of Economic Cooperation Organization celebrates admirable leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - US expert Politics 00:01
Trilateral agreement to provide gas to five provinces of Iran - government spokesman Business 28 November 23:58
Travel bans due to Omicron "hammer blow" to South Africa's local economy recovery: official Other News 28 November 23:26
On behalf of FIG, I express our sincere gratitude to all ones involved in organizing these two weeks of Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Vice President of Trampoline Technical Committee of FIG Society 28 November 22:31
According to preliminary results 6 parties may enter Kyrgyz Parliament Kyrgyzstan 28 November 22:29
Saakashvili can attend tomorrow's trial on November 7 episode, doctor says Georgia 28 November 22:28
There should be no misunderstanding in Azerbaijan-Iran relationship - Iranian president Politics 28 November 22:07
Position of all officials in Iran was that territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should not be compromised - Iranian president Politics 28 November 22:06
We decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 22:00
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan ends Politics 28 November 21:47
Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan sign swap gas supplies agreement (PHOTO) Politics 28 November 21:46
Kyrgyzstan will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, president Kyrgyzstan 28 November 20:57
Omicron variant spreads with cases detected in Netherlands, Denmark, Australia Europe 28 November 20:33
Azerbaijan really succeeded in restoring country's sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Turkmenistan Politics 28 November 19:40
Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku announced Society 28 November 19:16
President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 19:09
Finalists in synchronized trampoline announced at FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 19:06
Belgian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline jumping at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 18:36
Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in individual trampoline jumping program Society 28 November 18:21
Three allies of Armenia in CSTO congratulate Azerbaijan on restoration of territorial integrity - opinion of Israeli expert Politics 28 November 18:16
Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan intergovernmental commission to be held soon Politics 28 November 18:12
British gymnast wins first place in tumbling at World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 18:11
Russian athlete wins gold in women's tumbling program at FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 18:06
US gymnasts sweep in double mini-trampoline jumping at World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 17:35
Japanese gymnast takes first place at FIG the World Age Competitions in individual trampoline jumping Society 28 November 17:11
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 28 November 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 1,662 more COVID-19 cases, 2,391 recoveries Society 28 November 16:52
Iran wants to hold meeting of joint economic cooperation commission with Kazakhstan – FM Politics 28 November 16:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 28 Society 28 November 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani President Arif Alvi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 16:09
ECO must be ready for challenges of modern world - President of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 28 November 16:04
Iran interested in comprehensively developing relations with Pakistan – Raisi Politics 28 November 15:58
Importance of Zangazur corridor is obvious - Turkish President Turkey 28 November 15:52
Iran's relations with Tajikistan to continue in full force – President of Iran Politics 28 November 15:47
Azerbaijan's achievements highly appreciated by international institutions - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 15:43
In total disrespect and hatred to all Muslims, Armenia destroyed and desecrated our mosques - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 15:41
Finalists in jumping on double mini-trampoline for men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 15:40
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in official dinner in honor of participants of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization Politics 28 November 15:37
Over 60% of adult population in country received two shots - Azerbaijani president Politics 28 November 15:33
Finalists in individual trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 15:18
Iran fully supports ECO Iran 28 November 15:09
Iran seeks to promote ties with Turkmenistan - Iranian President Iran 28 November 15:08
Azerbaijani servicemen suffer in mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 28 November 15:07
Problem loans in Azerbaijani banks decrease for year Finance 28 November 14:43
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions continue in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 November 14:41
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks increases Finance 28 November 14:34
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipped via Zonguldak port in 9M2021 Turkey 28 November 14:33
Iran eyes increase in exports via customs of Markazi Province Business 28 November 14:32
Finalists in individual trampoline among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 14:30
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President Politics 28 November 14:18
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss current areas of bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan 28 November 13:30
Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:22
Azerbaijan to allocate at least $1.3 billion for building new cities and towns in liberated territories in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:17
Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our state external debt by over six times - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:16
Over past 18 years, economy of Azerbaijan developed rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:08
Finalists in double mini trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 13:06
Today I can say that Zangazur corridor becomes reality - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 28 November 13:05
All news