Azerbaijani minister shares data on gas transported via TANAP, TAP pipelines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

To date, more than 12.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been transported via TANAP and TAP pipelines, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the conference entitled "Model of Azerbaijan's Development: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow", Trend reports on Dec. 21.

The minister added that about 545 million tons of oil have been produced since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields.

"So far, about $155 billion has been received from the sale of gas from the ACG block of fields," Shahbazov said.