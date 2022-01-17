SOCAR, Axens ink agreement within modernization of Baku Oil Refinery (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.17
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has signed a licensing and design agreement with Axens for installing a catalytic cracking unit as part of the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery, Trend reports citing SOCAR.
To be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev meets in video format with Speaker of Parliament of Montenegro Aleksa Bečić (PHOTO)
Sale of currency at weekly auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan has no impact on Eurobonds - Gazprombank