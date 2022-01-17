SOCAR, Axens ink agreement within modernization of Baku Oil Refinery (UPDATE) (PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted on 17:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has signed a licensing and design agreement with French Axens for installing a catalytic cracking unit as part of the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The signing ceremony was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Axens CEO Jean Sentenac and other officials.

Addressing the event, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said that the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery continues successfully.

“A number of new facilities are being designed and built at the plant as part of the project. In this regard, work is underway for licensing for these facilities and providing design services. Based on a study and detailed assessment of the catalytic cracking unit, Axens was selected as the licensee. According to the agreements signed today, the preparation of the technological project of the facility will begin in the near future,” he said.

Axens CEO Jean Sentenac, in his turn, noted that the company will do its best to complete the design work in a short time with high quality.

“We believe that after the construction of the new facility, the work of the plant will become more sustainable and efficient,” he said.

Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, located on the Absheron Peninsula, is one of the largest oil refineries in the South Caucasus. The refinery is expected to start producing Euro-5 gasoline from the second quarter of 2023.

