Azerbaijan, WB discuss ways to use wind energy potential of Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received the World Bank Mission led by Yasemin Oruj, a chief expert on energy and task group head, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

At the meeting, the first draft of the road map on offshore wind energy use was presented and discussed, the ministry said.

Besides, according to the ministry, various scenarios for the use of large wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian Sea were considered, and the sides exchanged views on the potential for construction in concrete zones where the pilot and commercial projects could be implemented.

It was emphasized that the road map will contribute to attracting private investment in the field and increasing energy exports in the future.

The parties also discussed prospects and directions of future cooperation between the ministry and the World Bank.