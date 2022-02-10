bp increases operating expenditure on South Caucasus Pipeline
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts
One of Azerbaijani Army tank units suddenly inspected by Central Staff of Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova (VIDEO)
ADB ready to provide funding to local private sector companies in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive)
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview)