Azerbaijan boosts petroleum gases exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s imports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan in January 2022 amounted to $51.4 million, which is an increase of 57.6 percent, compared to the same month of 2021 ($32.6 million), Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The same figure also increased by 8.6 percent, compared to January 2020 ($47.3 million), and by 9.1 percent, compared to December 2021 ($47.1 million).

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among main petroleum gases exporters to Georgia in January 2022, followed by Russia ($12.5 million), and the US ($4 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s total imports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the reporting period of 2022 totaled $63.9 million, which is an increase of 37.7 percent, compared to $46.4 million in January 2021, and 11.3 percent, compared to the same month of 2020 ($57.4 million).

