Working on oil and gas sector digitalization in Azerbaijan - necessary, Equinor’s VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. It is necessary to work on the digitalization of the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan, Vice President Exploration and Production International in Equinor (Norwegian Petroleum refining company) and Country Manager - Equinor Azerbaijan Stig Åtland said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Equinor has a high level of cooperation with Azerbaijan and it needs to be brought to the global level. Now it is necessary to fill the gaps that exist in the digital database for even more productive cooperation," Åtland said.

According to him, it is necessary to systematize and digitalize the data necessary for the development of new fields.

"We need to share data if we really want to succeed in the oil and gas business, including the energy transition," Åtland said.

According to him, Equinor pays great attention to the development of ‘green’ energy as well.

Åtland also added that Equinor plans to invest up to 50 percent of its revenues in renewable energy by 2030.