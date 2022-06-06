Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $126.37 per barrel, having increased by $2.35 (1.89 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $127.48 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $125.75.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $125.31 per barrel last week, up by $2.35 (1.91 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $126.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $124.69.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $83.35 per barrel last week, which was $3.9 (4.9 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $85.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $81.05.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $121.61 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.52 (3.86 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $124.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $118.69.
|
Oil grade/date
|
May 30, 2022
|
May 31, 2022
|
June 1, 2022
|
June 2, 2022
|
June 3, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$125.75
|
$125.91
|
$126.80
|
$127.48
|
$125.93
|
$126.37
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$124.69
|
$124.86
|
$125.74
|
$126.42
|
$124.87
|
$125.31
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$81.05
|
$81.99
|
$83.96
|
$85.38
|
$84.41
|
$83.35
|
Brent Dated
|
$118.69
|
$119.67
|
$122.34
|
$124.38
|
$122.96
|
$121.61