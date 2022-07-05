Kazakh Nur-Sultan holds 18th meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The 18th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Nur-Sultan, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The meeting was attended by delegations of two countries headed by co-chairs of the commission - Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov.

A bilateral meeting of co-chairs took place and an exchange of views was held on issues of cooperation between the two countries and the agenda of the commission's meeting.

Shahbazov, during his speech at the meeting, noted that the comprehensive program on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan until 2026, which is under the agreement, is of great importance in the context of deepening bilateral cooperation and will become a roadmap for the development of dialogue between two countries.

Minister emphasized that trade relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing dynamically.

"Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Kazakhstan increased more than six times over the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period 2021 and amounted to $215 million," he said.

"At the same time, we believe that there is great potential for a further increase in operations in all areas of trade cooperation. An important role in this direction is played by mutual trade and economic missions, also cooperation between representatives of the private sector and trading houses of our countries in Baku and Nur-Sultan," Shahbazov noted.

Kazakh investors were invited, to the meeting, to take advantage of the unique investment opportunities and favorable business conditions that exist in Azerbaijani Alat Free Economic Zone (Alat FEZ).

"We welcome the interest of the Kazakh side in participating in projects for restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation," the minister said.

"Considering that joint efforts to increase the transit potential of our countries are important, we are ready to continue and deepen cooperation in the framework of the development of Trans-Caspian Middle East-West Corridor, new transit and transport opportunities in the region, also Zangazur Corridor as a promising component of Middle Corridor," Shahbazov added.

Kazakh PM noted that Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the restoration work carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

The protocol was signed during the meeting.

The sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Baku in 2023.