Shah Deniz partnership launches new project to reduce emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.The Shah Deniz partnership is commencing the define stage of a new project which will allow the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform to receive its power supply from the Shah Deniz Bravo (SDB) platform through a subsea cable, Trend reports with reference to bp.

The project is designed to significantly reduce SDA’s operational emissions and increase the platform’s operational efficiency, providing a robust, long-term, high-availability power supply.

SDA’s electric power is currently supplied by five main power generators designed to be run by dual – gas and diesel, fuel engines. The existing generators will be decommissioned once the new project becomes operational in 2024.

"We expect the project to provide a Significant Emission Rate (SERs) of around 20 kte CO2 per year reducing SDA's overall carbon footprint and adding to our and Shah Deniz partners’ decarbonization efforts. This will be a substantial contribution to achieving our aim to reduce emissions from our oil and gas operations and is in line with what we aim to achieve globally by working to significantly reduce our operational emissions, aiming for net zero by 2050 or sooner. In addition, the project will help us achieve multiple other objectives by raising SDA’s operational efficiency and minimizing commercial gas delivery interruption risks,” Cathal Kelly, bp’s vice president, Projects, for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye region, Russia, Egypt and Oman, said.

As part of the new project, the Shah Deniz partnership recently awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED), turnaround engineering, and procurement support services contract to the SOCAR-KBR joint venture.

The scope of work of the $5.7 million contract includes the FEED services for decommissioning the existing main power generators on the SDA platform and creation of a power supply system from the SDB platform via a subsea cable. This project will be delivered from SOCAR-KBR's Baku office to maximize local content.

