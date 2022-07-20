EU reveals details of gas demand reduction plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The European Commission has adopted a European Gas Demand Reduction Plan with best practices and guidance for Member States, to help them reduce gas demand by 15 percent from 1 August to 31 March 2023 and to prioritize which industrial sectors should make savings, Trend reports with reference to the EU Commission.

The European Gas Demand Reduction Plan is based on three pillars of action, which the Commission recommends to Member States: switching from gas to alternative fuels to minimize industry curtailment; incentivizing consumption reduction from industries with market tools; and saving on heating and cooling.

Switch away from gas includes 1) Fuel switch in industry and power and heat sectors: preferably towards renewables and cleaner energy sources; nuclear where feasible; coal and other heavy fuels where necessary and on a temporary basis; 2) Case-by-case derogations to be considered on an exceptional and temporary basis for certain environmental regulations.

Incentivizing consumption reduction from industries with market tools means: 1) Auctioning or tender systems to incentivize and compensate reduction of consumption by large companies; 2) State Aid schemes possible to support costs; 3) Interruptible contracts for gas consumption, to allow for reduced use when needed; 4) Contract swaps between industrial consumers, to allow production to be carried out in less affected regions in case of large shortage.

Saving on heating and cooling measures include: 1) National public awareness raising campaigns in all Member States complementing the EU Save Energy Plan, as part of REPowerEU; 2) Mandatory reduction in public buildings; 3) Consumption reduction in commercial centers, offices and public spaces; 4) New temperature and hourly thresholds for heating and district heating in the household sector using gas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn