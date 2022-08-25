Hungary to receive green energy from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Hungary is planning to receive the supply of 'green' electricity from Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Siatro's Facebook page.

According to him, the current situation clearly shows the importance of exploring new energy sources and integrating them into the supply.

"One of the most important partners in the short-term and medium-term perspective in this regard is Azerbaijan," Siatro said.

He noted that Azerbaijan will supply energy to Georgia and from there to Romania.

"Azerbaijan will produce a large amount environmentally friendly electricity, which will be transported through underwater pipeline to Georgia and from there to Romania. It was agreed on that Hungary will join this large-scale project, since to receive funding from the EU the participation of at least two EU states members is required. Thus 'green' electricity can be transported to Hungary partially for domestic use, partially for as a transit," he stated.

The Minister also added that a completely new energy source will bring Hungary even closer to achieving carbon neutrality.

"Hungary and Azerbaijan are going to explore their options for joint agreement on this issue," Siatro informed.