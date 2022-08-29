Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign roadmap on green energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed the roadmap on 'green' energy, Trend reports via Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov's Twitter account.

"Within the framework of the development of relations with Uzbekistan at a completely new level, Azerbaijan signed a roadmap on the expansion of cooperation in the energy field. In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, 'green' energy are priority directions in multidimensional cooperation between two countries," Shahbazov stated.