...
Azerbaijani oil prices increase

Oil&Gas Materials 3 September 2022 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.93 on September 2 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.53 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 2 amounted to $95.94 per barrel, up by $2.01 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $71.44 per barrel on September 2, rising by $1.37 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $1.59 compared to the previous price and made up $94.17 per barrel.

