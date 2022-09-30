ICGB gets natural gas transmission permit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.30. The independent transmission operator ICGB has been granted a natural gas transmission permit, the company told Trend.

A day before the start of commercial operation of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, the Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) adopted a decision to authorize the start of the activities for the transmission of natural gas by ICGB.

This final document certifies that the company has successfully fulfilled all the conditions under the license issued in November 2021 for the activity of natural gas transmission through the IGB gas pipeline. With its decision, EWRC confirms that ICGB is practically resource-, technically- and financially ready to carry out the transmission of natural gas through the facility. The interconnector begins commercial operation on October 1st, on the first day of the new heating season and the first day of the new gas year.

All administrative and regulatory requirements for the start of operation on the territory of both host countries have already been met. Earlier, the two national energy regulators of Bulgaria and Greece - EWRC and RAE – came out with a joint decision approving changes to the Network and Tariff Codes of ICGB. A change in the date of entry into commercial operation to October 1st was also approved.

The IGB interconnector is of key importance for increasing the security of gas supplies and for ensuring the diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. The project connects Bulgaria with the Southern Gas Corridor and will enable secure supplies from a variety of sources to several countries in Southeast and Central Europe, including Moldova and Ukraine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn