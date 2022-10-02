Azerbaijan considering all options to meet gas demand in Bulgaria - Economy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan aims to double its gas supplies to Europe by 2027, and European Union (EU) members should decide for themselves how future gas volumes will be distributed, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"We are already negotiating with our partners, both abroad and within the country. Our idea is to increase our production. Our goal is to double these volumes (gas supplies) by 2027. This is a key priority for us. Now the question of how these volumes will be distributed among various European countries, this should be determined by the member states of the European Union," Jabbarov said in an interview with Euronews Bulgaria.

He stated that Azerbaijan has opportunities to increase gas exports by starting production at several more gas fields.

The minister also added that Baku is considering all options to maximize the coverage of gas consumption in Bulgaria, "as far as possible."