New oil wells to be drilled in Azerbaijan's Naftalan – SOCAR VP

Oil&Gas Materials 8 October 2022 12:32 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The new oil wells are scheduled to be drilled in Azerbaijan's Naftalan in 2023, Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for Human Resources, Regime and Information Technologies Khalik Mammadov said at the international scientific and practical conference on "Naftalan – synergistic interaction of health and tourism. New realities in the region", Trend reports.

He noted that the first well is expected to be drilled to a depth of 3,500 meters.

"Balance reserves of the Naftalan field are estimated at 1.109 million tons, while reserves for extraction stand at 61,000 tons," Mammadov stated.

At the moment, there are 94 wells in Naftalan, out of which 32 wells are operating.

