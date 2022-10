BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The volume of oil and gas condensate production in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 34 million tons in 2022, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov told reporters on the sidelines of 'Russian energy week', Trend reports.

He noted that the same volume is planned to be produced next year.

"Oil production in Azerbaijan is in a stable situation. Azerbaijan maintains a stable level of production through new wells," Shahbazov said.