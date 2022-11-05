Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Oil&Gas Materials 5 November 2022 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices increase

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.61 on November 4 compared to the previous price, reaching $100.87 per barrel, Trend reports on November 5 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 4 amounted to $98.81 per barrel, up by $2.6 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $70.8 per barrel on November 4, growing by $2.63 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.92 compared to the previous price and made up $98.73 per barrel.

