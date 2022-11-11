Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 11 cents on November 10 compared to the previous price, amounting to $95.96 per barrel, Trend reports on November 11 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 10 amounted to $93.78 per barrel, down by 10 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.29 per barrel on November 10, lowering by 25 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by 22 cents compared to the previous price and made up $94.56 per barrel.