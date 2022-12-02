Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta grew by $2.56 on December 1 compared to the previous price, amounting to $90.38 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.5 per barrel, up by $2.5 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $56.53 per barrel, increasing by $2.33 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.54 compared to the previous price and made up $89.08 per barrel on December 1.

The official currency for December 2 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.