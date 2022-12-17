Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $82.82 per barrel on December 16, decreasing by $1.95 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.04 per barrel, down by $1.9 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $42.71 per barrel, reducing by $3.72 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $2.71 compared to the previous price and made up $79.12 per barrel on December 16.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 17).