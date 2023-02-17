bp reveals number of wells to be drilled from Azeri Central East platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. bp will drill three wells for oil production from the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Gary Jones said during a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Trend reports.

"The first well will be drilled before the end of this year. Preliminary results will be known in the first quarter of 2024, and then we will make a decision on further drilling," Jones noted.

According to him, the upper modules of the ACE platform will be sent to the sea by the middle of this year.

The ACE project costing $6 billion includes a new offshore platform and other facilities designed to produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The ACE platform will maintain oil production at the ACG block of fields above 400,000 barrels per day until the end of the 2020s.

Within the project, a new 48-slot production, drilling, and quarters platform will be built mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 meters.

The project will also include new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal. The jacket of the ACE platform will be installed at a water depth of 137 meters.