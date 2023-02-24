TAP’s commissioning on time was very crucial, says Geoffrey Pyatt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24. Commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on time was very crucial, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt told Greek media, Trend reports.

He believes that this enabled Europe to successfully pass the winter test.

Pyatt went on to add that liquified natural gas supplies also played an important role in Europe’s energy diversification.

“US sent more than 70 bcm (billion cubic meters) of LNG to Europe, double the volume of the previous year, and much of that cargo passed through Greece. In fact, US LNG export potential is estimated to be on track to increase by around 50 percent by 2025, based on projects licensed and under development,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Europe began December 31, 2020 via TAP, the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. In July 2022 Azerbaijan and the European Commission reached an agreement to double the gas supplies to Europe by 2027. Following the completion of the binding phase of the market test, TAP triggered the first level of expansion.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe stood at 11.4 billion cubic meters as of 2022.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn