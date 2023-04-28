Power generation of Iran’s Shahid Rajaee TPP slightly increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The electricity generation of Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Thermal Power Plant in the Qazvin Province (northern Iran) increased by 9 percent, during the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 through April 20, 2023), compared to the same month in the last year, Deputy Director of the Shahid Rajaee TPP, Javad Dusti said, Trend reports citing Iranian Energy Ministry.

Dusti said that the thermal power plants generated more than 824 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first month.

"Of the mentioned volume, approximately 351 million kilowatt-hours were generated by the combined cycle units of the thermal power plant, and about 474 million kilowatt-hours – by steam units," the deputy director added.

Meanwhile, the Shahid Rajaee Thermal Power Plant has 13 units. Four of them are steam units each generation capacity of 250 megawatt-hours, and the rest are combined-cycle units. In total, the TPP can generate 2,040 megawatts of electricity.

There are currently 616 power units operating in 134 TPPs in Iran. The power generation capacity of the country's thermal power plants is 74,198 megawatt-hours.

At present, the power generation capacity of Iran's all power plants including, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, renewable, etc. is approximately 91,000 megawatt-hours. Of this, 82 percent are accounted for by the country’s thermal power plants.

Overall, Iran’s thermal power plants generated approximately 333 million megawatt-hours of electricity over the last Iranian year, which is an increase of 3 percent compared to the preceding Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

