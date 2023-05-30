Assistant Secretary Geoffrey Pyatt to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30 – June 2, Trend reports.

While there, he will participate in the 28th annual Baku Energy Week, which consists of the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, and the Baku Energy Forum, the US State Department says.

He will meet with Azerbaijani government officials to discuss energy security and opportunities to increase use of renewable energy sources. Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also meet with energy officials from other countries and organizations to promote further international cooperation to stabilize global energy supplies while accelerating the clean energy transition.