Oil&Gas Materials 4 June 2023 12:09 (UTC +04:00)
Cost of Azerbaijani oil per week (REVIEW)

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, fell by $2.75 (3.47 percent) this week compared to last week's figure and amounted to $76.52 per barrel. The maximum price for it during the reporting period was $78.14 per barrel, the minimum – $75.05.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $74.8 per barrel, which is $2.55 (3.3 percent) less in comparison with last week. The maximum price for it was $76.49 per barrel, the minimum – $73.32.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.8 (3.46 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $50.13 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS was $51.81 per barrel, while the minimum was $48.79.

The average price for Brent Dated oil fell by 2.7 percent (or $2.06) to $74.40 per barrel this week. The maximum price for Brent was $76.06 per barrel, the minimum – $72.89 per barrel.

Oil/date

May 30, 2023

May 31, 2023

June 1, 2023

June 2, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$76.27

$75.05

$76.63

$78.14

$76.52

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$74.49

$73.32

$74.92

$76.49

$74.80

Urals (EX NOVO)

$49.52

$48.79

$50.39

$51.81

$50.13

Brent Dated

$73.98

$72.89

$74.61

$76.06

$74.40

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 4 2023)

