BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Following the 35th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held today in Vienna, the block decided to gather again in Austria on November 26, 2023, Trend reports.

At the same time, the meeting today decided to adjust the level of oil production starting from 2024 to 40.46 mb/d.

The new decision has been made to achieve and maintain oil market stability and create long-term predictability, the cartel said.