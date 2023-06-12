Azerbaijan's crude oil output exceeds 600,000 barrels per day in May 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 612,000 barrels in May 2023, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, 500,000 barrels accounted for crude oil and 112,000 barrels - of condensate.

The quota of daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan under OPEC+ in May 2023 was 684,000 barrels per day. Thus, Azerbaijan lagged behind the quota by 10.5 percent.

Daily crude oil production in the country in April this year amounted to 512,000 barrels per day (b/d). The country’s daily oil production, including condensate, reached 626,000 b/d.