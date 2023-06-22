Azerbaijan plays important role in EU energy sources' diversification - Slovak ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijan plays important role in EU energy sources' diversification, Ambassador of Slovakia Milan Lajcak said during the international "Visegrád Group Countries and Azerbaijan" workshop, Trend reports.

"The EU has decided to actively explore various energy sources, and Azerbaijan plays an important role in this field, as this country is rich in gas and oil. Moreover, Azerbaijan shows a corresponding initiative and readiness to cooperate with the EU," the ambassador noted.

According to Lajcak, the armed conflict in Ukraine caused a crisis in the energy and food sectors. This led to an acceleration of inflation and a tightening of monetary policy. In light of this situation, the Visegrád Group (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia) sees additional opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan based on common interests.

The workshop is devoted to the problems related to the energy crisis against the background of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ways to solve them.

The event is attended by experts and officials from Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, representatives of the diplomatic corps.