Azerbaijan almost doubles gas supplies to Italy - Eurostat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijan exported 814,775,000 cubic meters of natural gas to Italy in April 2023, as compared to 473,000,000 cubic meters in March, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

As such, the imports rose by 1.7 times month-on-month.

The value of exports stood at 392,949,687 euros in April, compared to 486,051,445 euros in March, showing over 19 percent decrease.

Azerbaijan's energy ministry has reported a noteworthy 10.5 percent year-on-year increase in gas exports to Europe, totaling 3.9 billion cubic meters between January and April 2023. Additionally, Azerbaijan exported 3.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye and 1.1 billion cubic meters to Georgia during the same period. Around 1.9 billion cubic meters were transported to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is a crucial component of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) commenced gas supplies to Europe on December 31, 2020, and possesses an annual transportation capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of gas, expandable to 20 billion cubic meters.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn