Azerbaijan increases imports of aviation fuel from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan purchased 3,978 tons of kerosene from Turkmenistan from January through April 2023, intended for jet engines, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, the cost of importing kerosene for jet engines from Turkmenistan exceeded $1.44 million.

Azerbaijan imported from Turkmenistan more than 36,300 tons of kerosene worth over $39.2 million for the whole of 2022, which is 4.2 times more than in the same period of 2021.

At the same time, in the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan also purchased 3,890 tons of gasoil from Turkmenistan for a total amount of $3.14 million.

Fuel production in Turkmenistan is of strategic importance for the country's energy sector. Due to its vast reserves of natural gas and oil, Turkmenistan occupies an important place among producers and exporters of energy resources.

Meanwhile, the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex, located in the Balkan region in the west of Turkmenistan, produced more than 426,100 tons of aviation fuel in 2022.