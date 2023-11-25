Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Oil prices in Azerbaijan changed in different directions this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by 13 cents (0.15 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $85.22 per barrel.
The maximum price during the reporting period was $86.86 per barrel, and the minimum – $83.17 per barrel.
Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $83.56 per barrel, which is 16 cents (0.19 percent) more from the week before. The maximum price was $85.13 per barrel, and the minimum - $81.56 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $1.4 (2.06 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $66.64 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $69.17 per barrel, and the minimum – $64.34 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil fell by 53 cents (0.64 percent) and amounted to $81.57 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $83.33 per barrel, and the minimum – $79.48 per barrel.
|
Oil type
|
November 20, 2023
|
November 21, 2023
|
November 22, 2023
|
November 23, 2023
|
November 24, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$86.86
|
$85.73
|
$83.17
|
$84.66
|
$85.66
|
$85.22
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$85.13
|
$84.02
|
$81.56
|
$83.06
|
$84.05
|
$83.56
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$69.17
|
$67.43
|
$64.34
|
$65.63
|
$66.63
|
$66.64
|
Dated Brent
|
$83.33
|
$82.2
|
$79.48
|
$80.95
|
$81.91
|
$81.57
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel