Turkmenistan to showcase its oil and gas sector to foreign energy companies in France

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 7. The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector will be held on April 24–25, 2024, in Paris, the capital of France, Trend reports.

The purpose of this event is to expand opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment in all segments of the energy sector of Turkmenistan and strengthen the regional dialogue on further sustainable development of the energy sector.

During the event, prospects for cooperation related to the production, transportation, and processing of oil and gas will be considered.

The forum will be attended by leading national and international energy companies, as well as experts who are shaping the future of the oil and gas industry not only in Turkmenistan but also in the region as a whole.

In addition to attracting investments in the energy sector of Turkmenistan, the program of the international forum focuses on such topics as the future of energy, new era energy: prospects for domestic and regional development, environmental aspects of hydrocarbon development, and accelerating the energy transition through research and development.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel