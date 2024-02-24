Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have diverged this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by three cents (0.04 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.42 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $88.31 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.11 per barrel.
In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.81 per barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.17 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $86.63 per barrel, and the minimum was $84.75 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil lowered by 17 cents (0.26 percent) from last week to $66.35 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.28 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.33 per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark oil grade Dated Brent decreased by 25 cents (0.29 percent) to $85.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.51 per barrel, and the minimum - $83.72 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
19.02.2024
|
20.02.2024
|
21.02.2024
|
22.02.2024
|
23.02.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$88.31
|
$86.93
|
$87.62
|
$88.14
|
$86.11
|
$87.42
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$86.55
|
$85.16
|
$85.94
|
$86.63
|
$84.75
|
$85.81
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$67.28
|
$65.87
|
$66.48
|
$66.78
|
$65.33
|
$66.35
|
Dated Brent
|
$86.51
|
$84.89
|
$85.45
|
$85.52
|
$83.72
|
$85.22
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel