Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 24 February 2024 12:24 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have diverged this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by three cents (0.04 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.42 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $88.31 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.11 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.81 per barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.17 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $86.63 per barrel, and the minimum was $84.75 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil lowered by 17 cents (0.26 percent) from last week to $66.35 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.28 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.33 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade Dated Brent decreased by 25 cents (0.29 percent) to $85.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.51 per barrel, and the minimum - $83.72 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

19.02.2024

20.02.2024

21.02.2024

22.02.2024

23.02.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$88.31

$86.93

$87.62

$88.14

$86.11

$87.42

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$86.55

$85.16

$85.94

$86.63

$84.75

$85.81

Urals (EX NOVO)

$67.28

$65.87

$66.48

$66.78

$65.33

$66.35

Dated Brent

$86.51

$84.89

$85.45

$85.52

$83.72

$85.22

