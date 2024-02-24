Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have diverged this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by three cents (0.04 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.42 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $88.31 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $86.11 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.81 per barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.17 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $86.63 per barrel, and the minimum was $84.75 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil lowered by 17 cents (0.26 percent) from last week to $66.35 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $67.28 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $65.33 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade Dated Brent decreased by 25 cents (0.29 percent) to $85.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.51 per barrel, and the minimum - $83.72 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 19.02.2024 20.02.2024 21.02.2024 22.02.2024 23.02.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $88.31 $86.93 $87.62 $88.14 $86.11 $87.42 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $86.55 $85.16 $85.94 $86.63 $84.75 $85.81 Urals (EX NOVO) $67.28 $65.87 $66.48 $66.78 $65.33 $66.35 Dated Brent $86.51 $84.89 $85.45 $85.52 $83.72 $85.22

