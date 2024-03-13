bp CEO outlines vision for sustained partnership in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. bp Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss is on a planned two-day working visit to Azerbaijan to discuss the company's plans for a long-term partnership, Trend reports, referring to the bp statement.

"This morning, Murray Auchincloss met with President Ilham Aliyev to discuss bp's regional business development. Auchincloss reaffirmed bp's dedication to collaboration with Azerbaijan, outlining the company's plans for enduring partnerships, joint exploration of low-carbon energy solutions, and support for the country's green energy transition efforts," the information noted.

During the visit, the bp CEO is accompanied by the company's executive vice president of production and operations, Gordon Birrell.

"In his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Auchincloss discussed the ongoing activities and prospects of the world-class Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields. Additionally, he addressed the Shafag solar power plant (SPP) project in the Jabrayil region, emphasizing its role in electrifying the Sangachal terminal. This initiative aligns with Azerbaijan and bp's joint commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the press release said.

The CEO of bp has met with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf to review the advancements of projects in Azerbaijan.

During his visit, Auchincloss will hold a number of meetings, including a meeting with bp's management in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, as well as a meeting with bp's regional staff.

Auchincloss also plans to visit the Sangachal terminal.

