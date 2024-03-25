Turkmenistan's enterprise launches plant for production of motor oils

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 25. 'Asuda akym' has launched a new plant in the Lebap region for the production of mineral and synthetic oils intended for cars and other machinery, Trend reports.

According to official data, the new production plant, which covers more than 30,000 square meters, produces six different types of mineral and synthetic oils.



The main raw materials used in product manufacture are imported from the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex, and the chemicals required are supplied by prominent global firms.



Furthermore, the company employs 40 specialists, with plans to increase this number to 100 in the future.



The plant's products are packed in plastic containers with capacities of 1, 5, and 20 liters, as well as metal barrels with capacities of 200 liters, which are created on-site.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's industrial sector is striving for modernization, introducing the latest technologies, and attracting foreign investment for diverse production.

The state strategy is aimed at expanding industrial sectors, including the oil and gas sector, the chemical industry, and the textile industry, to stimulate economic growth and increase competitiveness in the global market.