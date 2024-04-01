Romania announces energy areas of interest alongside Azerbaijan's SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is one of the main players in the Romanian natural gas market and in other energy sectors, Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Ioan Burduja said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

The minister named two of the most important projects that will be discussed in detail in Baku: the delivery of liquefied natural gas from SOCAR's Kulevi terminal to the port of Constanta, and the Back Sea Energy project, which will deliver green energy from future wind power plants in the Caspian Sea.



The parties will also discuss boosting Azerbaijani gas supplies to Romania, as well as addressing relevant infrastructure and legal issues.

