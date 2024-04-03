Azerbaijani oil prices keep hiking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 2 increased by $2.63, standing at $91.85 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $2.56 (to $90.27 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $73 per barrel, which is $2.92 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $3.06 on April 2 compared to the previous indication, to $89.95.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 3.

