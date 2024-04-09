Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 8 decreased by $1.39, standing at $93.33 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $1.43 (to $91.69 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $74.84 per barrel, which is $1.41 lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $1.11 on April 8 compared to the previous indication, to $92.2.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 9.

