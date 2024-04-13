EC announces new survey on joint procurement of hydrocarbons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The European Commission (EC) has announced another survey on the prospects for the development of a joint , Trend reports.

"The next market survey, launched on April 11 as part of a permanent mechanism to clarify demand, is aimed to analyze market players' interest in the development of long-term products, particularly gas and low-carbon products, as well as the reduction of methane emissions," the statement of the European Commission noted.

The survey is part of the EC's commitment to ensuring gas supply security and competitiveness.

"The demand assessment will help to understand the market dynamics better, identify the features of demand aggregation and organization of joint procurement following the needs in the EU," - the statement stressed.

The research also aims to clarify the conditions necessary for successful methane emission reductions, including through the concept of an electronic platform "You-Collect-We-Buy".

The EC survey will last until May 2. Its results will be published on the specialized website "www.dg.energy".

Additionally, the first such surveys for collective procurement were conducted in 2023, and last year it was about short-term procurement.

Since February 2024, the survey process concerns the organization of long-term procurement (mid-term, long-term) to maintain the stability of energy security of the EU market.

The survey is open to any company that buys and sells energy resources.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel