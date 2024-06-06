MVM Group's strategy relies on Hungary's energy deals with Azerbaijan - СEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Hungary's energy deals with Azerbaijan make them crucial elements of MVM Group's strategy, CEO of MVM Group Károly Mátrai said during a panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 6, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the company has an agreement with SOCAR Trading for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of gas, and 50 million cubic meters have already been delivered to Hungary's gas system in 2024.

On June 5, the MVM Group signed a contract to purchase a five percent share in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz project.

"Currently, we are mainly dependent on Russian gas, but we are trying to diversify our gas sources. In this regard, cooperation with Azerbaijan is important," emphasized Matrai.

He also mentioned that friendly relations have been established between Hungary and Azerbaijan, and the countries are cooperating in the energy sector.

"Hungarian households and other consumers actively use gas, and we see Azerbaijan as an important partner," the CEO added.

To note, with a yearly need of 10 billion cubic meters, about 90 percent of Hungary's gas comes from outside sources.

